SPARTANBURG, SC- Harry B Glenn, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert Glenn and Sue Farmer Mims and husband of Phyllis Edwards Glenn. He was retired from Friedman's Jewelers and Fox Pools. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors also include a son, Craig Glenn; two daughters, Cristi Greene and Casey Fraley and husband, Bryan; six grandchildren, Joshua and Ashley Tollison, Matthew and Amanda Glenn, Jonathan and Anna Grace Fraley; four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Glenn.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 03, 2019 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Roach officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2019
