Harry Glenn Calloway, 77, of Pace, Florida, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Glenn was born March 30, 1942, the son of the late Horace and Ariel Varner Calloway. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service. He was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, and Great-Papa. His family was his first priority and joy.
He was predeceased by his sister, Sara Scott; brother, Richard Calloway; and nephew, Brian Kemp.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; two sons, Scott (Candy) and Shawn (Cathy); daughter, Shannon; grandsons, Justin (Julie), Jonathan (friend Holly), Jacob, Hayden and Josh; granddaughters, Taylor and Alli; and his great- grandkids, Jaycee and Jarrett. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his sisters, Sue (Keith) Kemp of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Karen McCarter of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; his brother, Jerry (Gloria) Calloway of Greenville, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Jim Scott of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Barrancas National Cemetery, onboard Pensacola Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020