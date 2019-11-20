|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Harry Judson Hall, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born September 4, 1946, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late John Dean Hall, reared by John Andrew Leathers, and Frances Lowe Hall Leathers.
A U. S Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Hall loved his family, his Harley, camping via a travel trailer, and was considered a jack-of-all- trades. He retired from Duke Energy after 45 years of service and attended Milestones Church. He was also a former Mason, Shriner, and SC State Constable.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Luaine Martin Hall; son, David Judson Hall (Kelly) of Roebuck, SC; daughter, Angela Hall Ferguson (John) of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Logen H. Blankenship (Zac), Jorden Hall, Davis Hall, Kinslee Hall, and Hailey Ferguson; sister, Anne Hall Malone of Spartanburg, SC; aunt, Carmen Lowe of Spartanburg, SC; and his Shih Tzu love, Maggie.
Visitation will be 12:00-1:30 PM Friday, November 22, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Hub Blankenship and eulogist, Helen Malone. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 20, 2019