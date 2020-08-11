Harry Livingston Shinn, III, 40, of Charleston SC died Friday, August 7, 2020. Born May 11, 1980, in Norfolk VA, he was the son of Harry Livingston Shinn Jr. and Suzanne Wells Shinn, both of Spartanburg, and was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent.
Trey graduated from Spartanburg High School, attended Clemson University, and received a nursing degree from Spartanburg Community College. For years he was the master cook at Woody's in Folly Beach.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kerri Shinn Klinker (Matt), nieces Sarah, Claire, and Maggie, and nephew Jackson. Harry's grandparents Harry Livingston Shinn Sr. and Lela Gibson Shinn, and Edward Joseph Wells and Polly Warren Wells predeceased him. He left a very special sweetheart Shaun Waszena and many close friends in Folly Beach.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm at the River Falls Plantation Clubhouse, 100 Player Blvd, Duncan, SC. A graveside service and interment will be in Sylva NC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemson University Foundation/Lawrence V. Starkey Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1889, Clemson SC 29633 or the Spartanburg Humane Society.
