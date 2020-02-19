|
CONCORD- Mr. Hartwell Eugene Condrey, 82, of Concord, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Pitts Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. B. Scott Davis. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 am prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 pm at Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 2300 Motlow Creek Road, Campobello, SC 29322.
Hartwell was born on July 12, 1937 in Inman, SC to the late Charlie Benjamin and Louise Easler Condrey. Hartwell was in the ministry for over 40 years, serving at: Forest Hill Baptist Church in Burgaw, Gainesville Baptist Church in Lincolnton, Elah Baptist Church in Leland, College Street Baptist Church in Newberry, SC, White Marsh Baptist Church in Whiteville and David Memorial Baptist Church in Lincolnton. He exemplified what a Southern Baptist Preacher is with his loving heart and sincere desire to lead others to Jesus Christ. He shared the Gospel here and abroad, including multiple mission trips to India with Agape Royal Ministries.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Clayton Condrey; sons, Russell Condrey and wife Brenda of Raleigh, Roger Condrey and wife Staci of Concord, Kevin Condrey and wife Ginny of Pittsboro; brothers, Carroll Condrey and wife Joyce of Inman, SC, Wayne Condrey of Inman. He was a very proud grandfather to: Clayton Condrey and fiancé, Kara Ingle, Kylin Condrey, Bryson Condrey, Kirby Condrey, Jacqueline Condrey, and Caroline Condrey.
Memorials may be made to Agape Royal Minsitries C/O Global Compassion, 354 West Street, Suite 1, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Phone (219) 462-4111.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020