GREER, SC- Harvey Alvin Goldstein, 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ he was the son of the late Pearl Goldstein and the husband of Marjorie Goldstein. He was a former Manager for Dollar General and was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors also include his son, Dustin Goldstein and wife, Inma Morales of Chicago; a stepson, Richard Carter of Virginia; and three step grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC