1/
Harvey Alvin Goldstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREER, SC- Harvey Alvin Goldstein, 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ he was the son of the late Pearl Goldstein and the husband of Marjorie Goldstein. He was a former Manager for Dollar General and was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors also include his son, Dustin Goldstein and wife, Inma Morales of Chicago; a stepson, Richard Carter of Virginia; and three step grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved