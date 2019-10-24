|
Spartanburg, SC - Harvey Franklin Wofford, Jr., 95, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019.
Born January 14, 1924 to the late Harvey Franklin Wofford, Sr. and Grace Glover Wofford of Spartanburg, South Carolina, he resided with his daughter at 142 Birkdale Drive in The Carolina Country Club. Harvey was the Fourth Generation Descendent of Benjamin Wofford, Founder of Wofford College.
He was married to Doris Thompson Wofford for 41 years, who passed away in 1995.
Harvey is survived by his daughter, Carole Elizabeth Wofford; sister in-law, Katie Smith Wofford; niece, Christy Wofford Mahaffey (Kevin); great-nephews, Matthew James Mahaffey and Joshua Alexander Mahaffey; and Special friend of 22 years, Billie Carter Lathan.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Johnny Glover Wofford, Sr.; and his nephew, John Glover Wofford, Jr.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army, both during World War II and the Korean War. In 1942, he completed Basic Training at Camp Crowder in Missouri, and then special ASTP training for the Corp of Engineers at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He was deployed to Cheltenham, England to serve in the Signal Corp., and continued his service in Paris, France and throughout Europe, managing informative systems for the command armed forces. He returned home from Latour, France, in 1945. In the Korean War, he served faithfully at Fort Jackson, SC, where he assisted soldiers during their departure and return. For his honorable service, he was awarded The World War II Victory Medal, The Conduct Medal for Combined Services, The American Theater Service Medal of Operations, and The European Service Medal. In January 2019, he was honored with The Quilt of Valor, considered to be the highest recognition to a civilian on behalf of a grateful nation. He was proud to be a part of the "Greatest Generation."
For 38 years, at the he worked at the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, retiring in 1985. In 1991, he and his daughter opened Travel Connections, a Corporate Travel Management Company. Up until his death, he played an integral role in contributing to the company's success.
He proudly served his community in various capacities. He was the President of the Dorman High School Booster Club, a member of The Piedmont Club and The Carolina Country Club, former member of Three Pines Country Club, member of The Wofford College Terrier Club, the Spartanburg Little Theater, The Peace Center in Greenville, and holder of a Hole in One at River Falls Golf Course. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Genealogist for the history of the Wofford family, including Wofford College.
He was a member of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free Masons of South Carolina, where he was a member of Spartan Lodge Number 70, at which he was a Master Mason for over sixty years.
He held an Amateur Radio License from the FCC, with a special emphasis in Emergency Weather Reporting. He was a Certified Weather Spotter for the Amateur Radio Club. Harvey also assisted the American Red Cross with the Assault on Mount Mitchell.
He was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Second Look Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to HALTER - Healing and Learning through Equine Relationships, Post Office Box 1403, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306.
A Celebration of Harvey Wofford's life will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at The Piedmont Club - 361 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. A private committal service will be held at later date.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019