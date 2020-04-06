|
|
PACOLET, SC- Harvey Truesdale Steen, 75, of Pacolet, SC, died peacefully at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born April 24, 1944 in Darlington, SC, he was the son of the late Truesdale Eugene and Olean Gibson Steen.
Harvey owned and operated an auto body shop for over 40 years. He was a member of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church. He enjoyed many hobbies, including playing the guitar, creating beautiful pieces of jewelry, collecting Native American art, and vegetable gardening. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and visiting the mountains of North Carolina with his wife.
Harvey will be remembered best for his love of God and family, his sense of humor, and his friendliness towards others.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Donna Davis Steen of the home; his daughter, Kristy Steen Eubanks (Leonard) of Pacolet, SC; his beloved grandchildren, Brayden Eubanks and Emily Kate Eubanks; his sisters, Bernice Howle (Don) and Eleanor Garnett (Raymond), all of Hartsville, SC; his brothers, Buck Steen (Patricia) and Kenneth Steen (Diane), all of Hartsville, SC; his stepbrother, Daryl Hartis (Belinda) of Rock Hill, SC; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Steen.
A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 60 Limestone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 6, 2020