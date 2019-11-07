|
Harwood Beebe, III, 66, of Summerville, husband of Jan Goin-Beebe, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Roper Hospital, Charleston.
Family and friends are invited to a Gathering on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at Dorchester Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 10290 Dorchester Road, Summerville. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Beebe was born November 6, 1952, in Columbia, SC, son of the late Dr. Harwood Beebe, Jr. and Mary Lou Yates Beebe. Harwood was a 1975 graduate of the Citadel and retired from the City of Charleston Police Department after thirty-nine years of service. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police in Charleston. He was a Sales Associate at ATP Gun Shop and Range.
Survivors include his wife Jan, one daughter: Jennifer Starr Beebe of Summerville, one sister: Anna Beebe Thomas (Don) of Knoxville, TN, one niece: Emily Bull (James); one nephew: David Thomas (Ashley) of Knoxville, TN, one great niece and two great nephews and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dorchester PAWS, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 or Dorchester Presbyterian Church-Capital Campaign, 10290 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.
