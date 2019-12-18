|
INMAN, SC- Haskel Lee Carter, 77, of Inman passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Marsha Glasson Carter.
Mr. Carter was a native of Lavonia, GA and a son of the late Horace and Judy Williams Carter. He was a retired employee of Spartanburg Steel Products and a member of North Spartanburg Church of God.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Edward Williams; three grandchildren, Timothy
Carter, Nikki Hines, and Elisha Roden; and five great grandchildren, Kai Carter, Zane Carter, Destiny Hines, Arianna Miller and Brayden Miller; and sisters, Marie Burns and Debbie Vaughn. He was predeceased by a son, Haskel T. Carter and a daughter, Lessie Renee' Borton.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home
of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tim Carter, Paul Miller, Austin Chitwood, Mike Chitwood, Wylie Duncan, and Dustin Riddle.
The family will be at the residence.
