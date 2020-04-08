|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Hattie Lucille Ridings Finley, 93, of Spartanburg, SC passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in
Spartanburg County, she was the wife of the late Norman "Jack" Finley and the daughter of the late Percy and Nancy E. Underwood Ridings. She was a homemaker and a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one step-daughter, Teresa Darlene Smalley; one brother, Vernon Ridings; four sisters, Lillieree Griffin, Margaret Lockhart, Marie Walker and Mildred Phillips; seven step-grandchildren; and one special nephew, James Griffin (Xan). In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one step-son, Norman K. Finley; one step- daughter, Sherry Christine Wyatt; and five brothers, Lester Ridings, Leroy Ridings, Defoy Ridings, Walter Lee Ridings and Olin Ridings.
A graveside service officiated by the Rev. Randy Shields will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2020