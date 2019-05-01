|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Hazel Ridings Cooley, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Magnolia Manor-Spartanburg. Born May 15, 1931, in Rutherfordton County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Earl Curtis Ridings and Myrtle Rowe Ridings and widow of Wofford A. Henderson and David F. Cooley.
Mrs. Cooley enjoyed sewing and flower gardening. She was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg and retired from the Garment Factory.
Survivors include her children, Brenda H. Moore of Pacolet, SC and Earl Steven Henderson of Campobello, SC; three grandchildren, Kelly, Jason, and Christina; four great-grandchildren, Samantha, April, Jennifer, and Kristopher; one great-great-grandchild, Brooklyn; and brothers, Charles Ridings of Spartanburg, SC, Eugene Ridings of Shelby, NC, and Dupree Ridings of Piedmont, SC. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by daughters, Elizabeth Jean Henderson and Mary Ann
Henderson Hyatt; granddaughter, April Smith; and great-grandson, Joshua Smith.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at their respective homes.
