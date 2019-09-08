Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church
Hazel "Granny" Davis

Hazel "Granny" Davis Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Hazelene (Granny) Towery Davis, 87, of 607 S. Kentucky Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Chesnee, she was the widow of the late Jamison Reid Davis and the daughter of the late Sherman Taft Towery and Ruth Bailey Towery. She was a graduate of Chesnee High School, retired from Tex-Mach, and loved gardening and flowers. Granny loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church and taught children's Sunday School for many years.
Surviving are five daughters, Deborah Smith (Allen) of Chesnee, Cheryl Montooth (Ed) of Chesnee, Sandra Ellison (Jack) of Gaffney, Andrea Atkins (Kyle) of Mayo and Deanna Phillips (Reverend Randy) of Gaffney; ten grandchildren, Jamison Smith (Kristina), Jeremy Smith (Jessica), Bo Martin (Amy), Amy Newman (Kyle), Adam Ellison (Lacey), Benjamin Atkins (Jennifer), Ashley Ezell (Reverend Shane), Brad Phillips, Joshua Phillips (Kayla) and Gatlin Phillips (Megan); twenty-one great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Tommy Finley of Chesnee. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Williams, Patricia Hughey and Yvonne Lawter; and a brother, W.C. Towery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Joel Nason officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of Jack and Sandra Ellison, 184 Bridges Farm Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
