Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Emory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Emory


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Emory Obituary
MAYO, SC- Hazel Emory, 77, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.
Born October 15, 1942 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Thad D. Emory and Irene Champion Emory. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mayo.
Surviving are her sisters, Kay Emory, Nellie Emory all of Mayo; brother, Donald Ray Emory of Chesnee and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Harris-
Nadeau Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Keith Taylor officiating.
The family is at the home of Kay Emory.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -