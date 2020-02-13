|
|
MAYO, SC- Hazel Emory, 77, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.
Born October 15, 1942 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Thad D. Emory and Irene Champion Emory. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mayo.
Surviving are her sisters, Kay Emory, Nellie Emory all of Mayo; brother, Donald Ray Emory of Chesnee and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Harris-
Nadeau Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Keith Taylor officiating.
The family is at the home of Kay Emory.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020