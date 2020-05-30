Hazel (Pate) Hollifield
DRAYTON, SC- Hazel Pate Hollifield, 97, went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Hollifield, and the daughter of the late Turner and Lizzie Edwards Pate. She was the last of seven sibliings.
Mrs. Hollifield loved her Lord and her family. She was a member of Drayton Baptist Church for over 70 years where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years, sang in the choir and was involved in WMU. Her family was the center of her world. She was happiest when checking on the health and wellbeing of all her family. She was loved by all her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a son Michael Hollifield and wife Marilyn; two daughters, Donna Thomason and Beth Smith; a daughter-in-law Charolette Hollifield Burgess; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Philip Hollifield; a grandson Christopher Hollifield; a son-in-law, G.W. Thomason; three brothers; and three sisters.
A graveside service will be 3:00pm Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park officiated by Dr. Bill Pate and Rev. David Frost.
Memorials may be made to H.A.L.T.E.R., PO Box 1403, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
