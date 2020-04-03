|
|
Hazel I. Suber, of 724 S. Church St., Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., she was the wife of Mr. Alfred Suber Jr. and daughter of the late Ike and Mattie Gilliam.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are seven daughters: Rosa Suber of Spartanburg, S.C., Joyce Suber and Mirian Houston of Columbia, S.C., Janice Watson, Maria Ferguson and Robin Suber all of Woodruff, S.C., and Carol Spurgeon of Augusta, G.A.; three sons, Joseph Suber of Woodruff, S.C., Danny Suber and Roshelle Suber of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sisters, Mary Lois Brown of Roslindale, Mass. and Suzon Durham of Spartanburg, S.C.; a host of Grandchildren, great grands and other relatives and friends.
The family at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2020