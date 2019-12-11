|
GREER- Hazel Janelle Parris Dill of Greer, SC, age 97, widow of Albee Dill, passed away December 10, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, born October 2, 1922 to the late Henry Oscar and Maggie Burnett Parris of Startex. Hazel was employed by Pacific Mills, Lyman for many years. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Greer. She loved her many pet kitties, whom she called her babies, but Spanky deserves special mention. Throughout most of her outings, Hazel could usually be found in the company of her sister, Mary. Hazel was always ready for a grand shopping adventure and would not fail to come home with many treasures. She was known for always being elegantly dressed, and for her beautiful, dazzling jewelry. Hazel had a passion for desserts and the highlight of her Sunday afternoon was "hitting-up" Ryan's dessert bar. Hazel's kind, compassionate, generous and loving spirit, will be greatly missed by family and friends who love her dearly. We know there will be a huge celebration at Heaven's gate as many members of her family have promised to meet her there.
Surviving are her sister, Mary Wood of Duncan; a sister-in-law, Joan Parris of Duncan; many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Dill was predeceased by siblings, Charles Parris, Elizabeth Stadinski, Virginia Crow, Allene Justice, Harold Parris and Kenneth Parris.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow and Rev. Jeremiah Oliver. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home of Mary Wood.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 11, 2019