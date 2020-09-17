COWPENS, SC- Hazel Marie Fowler, 67, of Cowpens, SC died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 4, 1953, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey H. Fowler and Myrtle Childers, and wife of the late Kenneth "Bubba" Fowler.
A graduate of Cowpens High School, Mrs. Fowler was a former school bus driver for Spartanburg School District 7 and was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, daughter, Candy Blackwell (James Clark) of Kings Mountain, NC; granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Fowler of the home, and brother, Leroy Fowler of Goucher Community, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
A private graveside service for the family will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel