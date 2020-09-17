1/1
Hazel Marie Fowler
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COWPENS, SC- Hazel Marie Fowler, 67, of Cowpens, SC died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 4, 1953, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey H. Fowler and Myrtle Childers, and wife of the late Kenneth "Bubba" Fowler.
A graduate of Cowpens High School, Mrs. Fowler was a former school bus driver for Spartanburg School District 7 and was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, daughter, Candy Blackwell (James Clark) of Kings Mountain, NC; granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Fowler of the home, and brother, Leroy Fowler of Goucher Community, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
A private graveside service for the family will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved