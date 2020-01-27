Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H.C. Edmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H.C. Edmonds


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H.C. Edmonds Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- H.C. Edmonds, 90, of Chesnee died Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Spartanburg County, May 12, 1929, to the late Rev. Timbert S. and Osceola Bagwell Edmonds and was the husband of the late Rebecca Loreita Waldrop Edmonds.
He is survived by one son, David Neal Edmonds (Ruby); two daughters, Velma Seay (Leroy) and Dianne Coleman; two sisters, Sarah McCutcheons and Joyce Davis; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Edmonds; two brothers; and three sisters.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with the Rev. Preston Edmonds officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -