CHESNEE, SC- H.C. Edmonds, 90, of Chesnee died Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Spartanburg County, May 12, 1929, to the late Rev. Timbert S. and Osceola Bagwell Edmonds and was the husband of the late Rebecca Loreita Waldrop Edmonds.
He is survived by one son, David Neal Edmonds (Ruby); two daughters, Velma Seay (Leroy) and Dianne Coleman; two sisters, Sarah McCutcheons and Joyce Davis; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Edmonds; two brothers; and three sisters.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with the Rev. Preston Edmonds officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020