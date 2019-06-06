Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg
Heather (Gardner) Adams

Heather (Gardner) Adams Obituary
SPARTANBURG – Heather Gardner Adams, 50, daughter of Joel Eugene and Brenda Gardner Adams, died Monday, June 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Center for Children; 202 Hudson L Barksdale Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or the .
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 6, 2019
