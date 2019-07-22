|
FOREST CITY, NC- Heather Gosnell Henderson, 25, girlfriend of Derek Gettys, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Heather was born in Spartanburg to John Wayne Gosnell and Karen Darden Gosnell. Her two daughters were her world and she was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
Surviving, in addition to her boyfriend are two daughters, Addison Henderson and Scarlett Henderson; a brother, Travis Gosnell and three sisters, Ashley Gosnell, Shana Gosnell and Brittany Gosnell.
Graveside services will be 3pm Wednesday at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 22, 2019