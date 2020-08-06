WELLFORD, SC- Heather Nicole Dillard Hulsey, 25, of Wellford, SC, died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Alaska. Born September 8, 1994 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Ted Eston and Lisa DeLoach Dillard and wife of Caleb Parker Hulsey.
An Art teacher at Dawkins Middle School, Heather was a 2013 graduate of Byrnes High School, 2016 graduate of USC-Upstate and was currently pursuing her Master's Degree from USC-Upstate. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by sisters, Jennifer Marie Dillard of Lyman, SC, Colleen Erin Dillard of Duncan, SC; niece, Isabella Jade Petkus of Duncan, SC; maternal grandmother, Irene Cloutier DeLoach of Varnville, SC; father-in-law, William Alan Hulsey of Spartanburg, SC; mother-in-law, Heather Purdie Hulsey of Roebuck, SC; brother-in-law Harrison Hulsey of Roebuck, SC and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303, conducted by The Rev. David Whitman. Burial will be Monday, August 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg County School District 6 Art Program, 1390 Cavalier Way, Roebuck, SC 29376.
