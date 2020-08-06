1/1
Heather Nicole Dillard Hulsey
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLFORD, SC- Heather Nicole Dillard Hulsey, 25, of Wellford, SC, died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Alaska. Born September 8, 1994 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Ted Eston and Lisa DeLoach Dillard and wife of Caleb Parker Hulsey.
An Art teacher at Dawkins Middle School, Heather was a 2013 graduate of Byrnes High School, 2016 graduate of USC-Upstate and was currently pursuing her Master's Degree from USC-Upstate. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by sisters, Jennifer Marie Dillard of Lyman, SC, Colleen Erin Dillard of Duncan, SC; niece, Isabella Jade Petkus of Duncan, SC; maternal grandmother, Irene Cloutier DeLoach of Varnville, SC; father-in-law, William Alan Hulsey of Spartanburg, SC; mother-in-law, Heather Purdie Hulsey of Roebuck, SC; brother-in-law Harrison Hulsey of Roebuck, SC and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303, conducted by The Rev. David Whitman. Burial will be Monday, August 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg County School District 6 Art Program, 1390 Cavalier Way, Roebuck, SC 29376.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved