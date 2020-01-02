|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Heinz Kunz passed away at home Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born May 20, 1947 in Erlenbach, Switzerland he moved to the United States to work as an engineer in the textile industry. He later established his own company, Heinz Kunz Company.
He is survived by his wife Jean Kunz, a daughter Heidi Kunz, and many relatives in Switzerland.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Bobo Funeral Chapel.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Cancer Association, 295 E Main St Ste 100, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020