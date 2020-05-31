Helen (Mason) Bagwell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- On Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, after a long period of declining health, her Lord and Savior called our precious mother home. Helen M. Bagwell, 94, was born August 24, 1925, in Spartanburg County, SC, to James E. and Alma Seay Mason. On February 14, 1942, she married the love of her life, Frank M. Bagwell and they had 54 ½ beautiful years together before his passing in 1996. Mrs. Bagwell was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and retired as manager from Top Value Enterprises.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Connie B. Nelson and her son, Matt Bagwell. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kelly Gilbert, Matthew Bagwell (Haley), and Byars Bagwell (Sydney Achee); and one great-grandchild, Luke Gilbert; as well as her much-loved caregiver, Jennifer Owens. Also surviving is her brother, Robert S. Mason and his wife, Alice of Conyers, GA. She was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, Howard, Roy, Eunice, Gertrude, and her dearest Marion and Pauline.
We take comfort in knowing what great joy there is in Heaven today.
We would like to express much appreciation to Interim Healthcare Hospice for their loving care; especially Teresa, Tori, and Chaplain Scott Linnerud. Also, heartfelt gratitude to the Hilltop Fire Department for their many acts of kindness over the years in taking care of our family.
A graveside service, with social distancing, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 1, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Glenn Rusher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hilltop Fire District, PO Box 6411, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or to the Encouraging Word, c/o First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Rest well precious mother in God's loving embrace.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved