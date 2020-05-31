SPARTANBURG, SC- On Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, after a long period of declining health, her Lord and Savior called our precious mother home. Helen M. Bagwell, 94, was born August 24, 1925, in Spartanburg County, SC, to James E. and Alma Seay Mason. On February 14, 1942, she married the love of her life, Frank M. Bagwell and they had 54 ½ beautiful years together before his passing in 1996. Mrs. Bagwell was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and retired as manager from Top Value Enterprises.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Connie B. Nelson and her son, Matt Bagwell. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kelly Gilbert, Matthew Bagwell (Haley), and Byars Bagwell (Sydney Achee); and one great-grandchild, Luke Gilbert; as well as her much-loved caregiver, Jennifer Owens. Also surviving is her brother, Robert S. Mason and his wife, Alice of Conyers, GA. She was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, Howard, Roy, Eunice, Gertrude, and her dearest Marion and Pauline.
We take comfort in knowing what great joy there is in Heaven today.
We would like to express much appreciation to Interim Healthcare Hospice for their loving care; especially Teresa, Tori, and Chaplain Scott Linnerud. Also, heartfelt gratitude to the Hilltop Fire Department for their many acts of kindness over the years in taking care of our family.
A graveside service, with social distancing, will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 1, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Glenn Rusher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hilltop Fire District, PO Box 6411, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or to the Encouraging Word, c/o First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Rest well precious mother in God's loving embrace.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2020.