GAFFNEY, SC- Helen Elizabeth Keller Beattie, 89, formerly of 129 Carrie Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living Skylyn in Spartanburg.
Born in Greer, she was the wife of Billy "Bill" Donald Beattie and daughter of the late Earl Keller and Hattie Pettit Keller. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Southern Bell and was a member of Park Hills Baptist Church where she helped with Vacation Bible School and visiting the shut-ins. She was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for over 30 years, a member of the Southern Bell Pioneers, the Safari Camping Club and Christian Women's Association.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Billy Donald Beattie, Jr. of Gaffney and Todd Beattie and wife, Mandy of Seneca; a daughter, Wanda Sullivan and husband, Dan of Inman; five grandchildren, Daniel Sullivan and wife, Dawn, David Sullivan and wife, Jennifer, Carrie Beattie, Madison Beattie and Mason Beattie; a great-grandchild, Grayson Sullivan; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Denise Dickson Beattie and two brothers, Richard Keller and Raymond Keller.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Pacifica Senior Living Skylyn and Dillon Pointe, to Halcyon Hospice, especially Mary Starnes, and her caregiver, Angie Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home with Mr. David Sullivan and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence, 129 Carrie Drive, Gaffney.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 11, 2019