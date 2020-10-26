SPARTANBURG, SC-Helen Grubbs Blackwell, 98, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Living. Born March 5, 1922 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Revellie Grubbs and the widow of William "Bill" Malcolm Blackwell.
Helen was formerly employed with Viking Tool Company. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Davidson (Donald) of Moore, SC; granddaughters, Kim Fagerlund of Sweden, and Lori Robinson of Rock Hill, SC; four great grandchildren; and her brother, James Grubbs of Anderson, SC. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Andrea Vaughan.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson. Visitation will follow after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel