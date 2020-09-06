1/1
Helen (DuBose) Borden
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Helen DuBose Borden, 90, of Spartanburg, SC died Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home. Born February 8, 1930 in Manning, SC, she was the daughter of the late Heyward and Alice Duke DuBose, and married to Merle C. Borden.
Helen earned a bachelor's degree from Columbia College. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, survivors include son, Kyle Stefan (Pamela) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Kara Stefan of Amelia Island, FL; grandsons, Wheatley Stefan of W. Palm Beach, FL, Coast Stefan of Amelia Island, FL, and Clay Stefan of Charleston, SC; and sister, Nell Sprott of Manning, SC.
A private graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Hope Center for Children, PO Box 1731, Spartanburg SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved