SPARTANBURG, SC- Helen DuBose Borden, 90, of Spartanburg, SC died Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home. Born February 8, 1930 in Manning, SC, she was the daughter of the late Heyward and Alice Duke DuBose, and married to Merle C. Borden.
Helen earned a bachelor's degree from Columbia College. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, survivors include son, Kyle Stefan (Pamela) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Kara Stefan of Amelia Island, FL; grandsons, Wheatley Stefan of W. Palm Beach, FL, Coast Stefan of Amelia Island, FL, and Clay Stefan of Charleston, SC; and sister, Nell Sprott of Manning, SC.
A private graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Hope Center for Children, PO Box 1731, Spartanburg SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel