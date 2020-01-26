|
INMAN, SC- Helen Bradley, 90, of 19 G Street, Inman, SC, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home. Helen was born in Inman, S.C. on March 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Maude (Pack) Shelton and James Cecil Shelton. She was the wife of Charles Bradley, having celebrated 69 years of marriage. Helen was a homemaker and attended Inman First Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by a daughter, Kaye Caraway, of Inman; three sons, Kenneth Bradley, of Wellford; Roger Bradley, of Spartanburg; Michael Bradley, of Campobello, a sister, Judy S Jones of Inman, a brother, James P Shelton of Spartanburg, 6 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Lois Collins and a brother, Glen Shelton.
The family is at her home and will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Rev Sean Fortner officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman First Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 90 Blackstock Rd, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 26, 2020