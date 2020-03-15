|
|
Helen D. Wells died peacefully after a long and full life on March 12, 2020.
She is reunited with her dear husband of 56 years, Joseph A. Wells, who left us 11 years ago, and her dear mother, Elizabeth (Bess) Drennan. She joins many dear ones in the great cloud of witnesses who are always praising God.
Born December 5, 1930, In Spartanburg, SC, Helen was a beloved wife and daughter, devoted mother, loving grandmother, doting great-grandmother, faithful aunt, sister-in-law and friend. Elegant and kind, patient and wise, nurturing and loving, she taught us how to live and how to die. We have been richly blessed by her Christian faith, her hope in hard times, and her enduring love. She will be sorely missed each and every day.
She is survived by her children: Helen Wells O'Brien (John) of St. Paul, MN, J. Mark Wells Sr. (Rebecca McDonald) of Greenville, and David A. Wells (Joy) of Greenville. Her 11 grandchildren: J. Mark Wells Jr. (Bonnie), Jason C. Wells (Ivette), Joseph W. Quintela (Erica), Kelly Wells Ford (Jim), Daniel W. Quintela (Stephanie Prymas), D. Aaron Wells (Gabrielle), Megan Wells Ayers (Blake), Nathan A. Wells (Lynda), Samuel P. Wells (Chelsea), Austin E. Wells and Hunter L. Wells. Her 13 great-grandchildren: Naphtali and Bauer Ford; Levi and Luke Wells; Evangeline, Lizette, Annabelle, Melody and Charlotte Wells; Novelle Ayers; Justine and Ella June Wells; and Mika Quintela.
Our deep gratitude to the aides of BeWell, the staff and administrators of Rolling Green Village, and the staff of Lutheran Hospice for their professional and loving, tender care.
A Visitation with Helen's family will be on Friday, March 20 from 6:00-7:30 at Mackey Mortuary, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607
A Memorial Service for Helen will be held Saturday, March 21, 11:00 AM at Eastside Presbyterian Church, 830 Garlington Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
A private burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Presbyterian Church; Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare Foundation, 200 University Avenue East, St. Paul, MN, 55101; and New Horizon Family Dental Care, 1 Memorial Medical Drive, Greenville, SC 29605.
"They who have loved one another will meet again."
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2020