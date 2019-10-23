|
|
PAULINE, SC- Helen Elizabeth "Libby" Smith Cox, 68, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 4, 1951, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jack S. Smith Sr. and Helen Hughes Smith Johnson and widow of Donald Richard Cox.
A member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Mrs. Cox earned an Associate Degree from Spartanburg Technical College and was formerly employed with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Surviving are her brothers and sister, Jack Smith Jr. (Carol), Jimmy Smith (Vicki), and Tonya Smith, all of Pauline, SC; grandchildren, Maddox Smith and Gavin Smith; and numerous other nieces and nephews; her special Yorkie, Rocky; and stepsons, Donald Starnes of Boiling Springs, SC and David Starnes of Hawaii. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lynn Smith.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Kiah Graves, The Rev. Ozzie Mabry, and Mr. Marvin Dean. Visitation will follow in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333; the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Philadelphia Baptist Church Family Life Center, PO Box 220, Pauline, SC 29374.
The family is at the home of her brother, Jack Smith Jr., 300 Riddle Rd., Pauline.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2019