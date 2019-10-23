Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery
3119 Hwy 56
Pauline, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth "Libby" (Smith) Cox


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Elizabeth "Libby" (Smith) Cox Obituary
PAULINE, SC- Helen Elizabeth "Libby" Smith Cox, 68, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 4, 1951, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jack S. Smith Sr. and Helen Hughes Smith Johnson and widow of Donald Richard Cox.
A member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Mrs. Cox earned an Associate Degree from Spartanburg Technical College and was formerly employed with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Surviving are her brothers and sister, Jack Smith Jr. (Carol), Jimmy Smith (Vicki), and Tonya Smith, all of Pauline, SC; grandchildren, Maddox Smith and Gavin Smith; and numerous other nieces and nephews; her special Yorkie, Rocky; and stepsons, Donald Starnes of Boiling Springs, SC and David Starnes of Hawaii. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lynn Smith.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Kiah Graves, The Rev. Ozzie Mabry, and Mr. Marvin Dean. Visitation will follow in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333; the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Philadelphia Baptist Church Family Life Center, PO Box 220, Pauline, SC 29374.
The family is at the home of her brother, Jack Smith Jr., 300 Riddle Rd., Pauline.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now