SPARTANBURG, SC- Helen Harling Owings Evans, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, March 8,
2019. Born September 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Bain Harling and Nancy Lou King Harling.
Helen was a member of Southport Church, formerly Arkwright Baptist Church, and served as organist for many years. She is a retired cosmetologist.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Lewis Franklin Evans; daughter, Betty Wood (Sonny); grandchildren, Travis Wood and Stacey Petty (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Sawyer Petty, Thomas Wade Petty, Triton Wood, and Tiller Petty; sister, Sarah Hodge; brothers, Henry Harling, Danny Harling, David Harling and Dewey Harling Jr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Owings Sr.; sons, Frank Owings Jr. and Terry Owings; and brother, James Harling.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Monday, March 11, 2019, at Southport Church, 625 Southport Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by the Rev. James Blackwood. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Southport Church, PO Box 28, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019