SPARTANBURG, SC-Helen Louise Fleming Sizemore, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 23, 1924, in Glenn Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Eula Lee Fleming and widow of William Riley Sizemore.
A member of Pacolet First Baptist Church, Mrs. Sizemore retired from Spartanburg Medical Center.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Tiffany Sizemore of Inman, SC, her grandson, Joshua Sizemore (Jessica) of Maryland; granddaughters, Daphne Smith and Ava Sizemore; and her sisters, Betty Owens and Ruth Mabry. She was also predeceased by her sons, Billy Sizemore and Danny Sizemore, and her siblings, Edward Sizemore and Catherine Phillips.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, October 14, 2019, in Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery, 310 W. Main St., Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagles Nest Regeneration, 148 Rehoboth Lane, Floyd, VA 24091 or online at www.enrm.org
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019