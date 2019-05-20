|
|
INMAN, SC- Helen Parris Gosnell, 88, of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2018 at her home. She was the widow of Jimmie Gosnell who died in 1982.
Mrs. Gosnell was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Hoffman and Belvie Roberts Parris. She was a life-long homemaker and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Dennis and LuAnn Gosnell of Inman; daughters and sons-in-law: Dianne and Buford Fowler, Brenda and Jim Tucker and Faye Flynn all of Inman; ten grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren and four great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Eddie Gosnell and a sister: Shirley Fowler. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Green Point Baptist Church officiated by Dr. David Lancaster and Rev. Bradley Starnes. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2019