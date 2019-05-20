Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Point Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gosnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Parris) Gosnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen (Parris) Gosnell Obituary
INMAN, SC- Helen Parris Gosnell, 88, of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2018 at her home. She was the widow of Jimmie Gosnell who died in 1982.
Mrs. Gosnell was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Hoffman and Belvie Roberts Parris. She was a life-long homemaker and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Dennis and LuAnn Gosnell of Inman; daughters and sons-in-law: Dianne and Buford Fowler, Brenda and Jim Tucker and Faye Flynn all of Inman; ten grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren and four great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Eddie Gosnell and a sister: Shirley Fowler. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Green Point Baptist Church officiated by Dr. David Lancaster and Rev. Bradley Starnes. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now