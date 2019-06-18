|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC – Helen Marie Samiec Gumbert, 89, of Spartanburg died peacefully at her home June 2, 2019. She was the wife of Robert Pennel Gumbert and the daughter of the late John and Anna Marie Ignatuk Samiec.
Helen and Rob were devoted to each other for more than 66 years. She was the love of his life. Helen was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, an active YMCA member, and she loved traveling. Helen ruled any word game she played, enjoyed Frank Sinatra, still knew her shorthand and danced the Jitterbug and the Polka. She looked forward to her afternoon Manhattan!
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Robin M. Crossan of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Tracy A. Regan of Inman, SC.
Robin is married to Barry Crossan; they have one son Brant Crossan of Colorado, and Tracy is married to Tony Regan; they have two children, Chance Regan and Daria Regan, both of Inman. Helen and Rob also have their niece, Kim-Marie Gumbert of Tempe, Arizona. Helen was predeceased by her brother, Frank Samiec of Philadelphia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church on Dupre Dr. in Spartanburg on June 20th at noon. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Donations can be made to the Spartanburg YMCA, 151 Ribault St., Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
Special thanks go to Hospice of SC and Shirley Huntsinger for their wonderful care. Helen and her family's lives were greatly enhanced by their services.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019