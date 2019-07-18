|
|
INMAN- Helen Irene "Renie" Reid, 82, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Vincent and Essie Holden Coates and the wife of Gene Reid.
She was a lifetime member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday School for over 50 years. She was a homemaker.
She was the wife of Gene Reid; loving mother to Brian Reid and Sterling Reid; sister to Alvin Coates and Ruth Bell; and grandmother to Nathan Winegar, Evan Winegar, Sterling Renie Reid, and Journey Irene Reid.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Walnut Hill Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Scott Lewellen. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P. O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019