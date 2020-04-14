Home

Helen Loraine Hamilton Obituary
Helen Loraine (Watson) Hamilton, 62, of Leland, NC and a former native of Spartanburg County, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. She was the wife of Oscar Willis Hamilton and the daughter of the late Deroy and Elizabeth Durrah-Watson.
She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories, her husband of 35 years, Oscar Hamilton, a son; Joseph Stanley Watson, four grandchildren; Kayla, Ashanti, Joseph, Jr., Demetrius, and a number of embraced grandchildren, one brother; Stanley (Denise) Watson, one uncle; Ivy (Rebecca) Durrah, a nephew; Daniel, two nieces; Shanequa and Nicole, a grand niece; Miracle and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
