|
|
Helen Keenon Murphy, 73, of 196 Trogden Rd, Spartanburg, SC passed, April 15, 2020. She was the wife of Wilbur Murphy and the daughter of the late L. V. Keenon, Sr. and Gussie Smith Keenon. She attended Carver High School and was retired from White Oak Manor. She was a member and deaconess at Messiah Baptist Church. She is survived by husband; two sons, Reginald Keenon and Wilbur Kendrick Murphy; five grandchildren including one reared in the home, Jaleel West; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Beaufort (Gloria) Keenon, L.V. Keenon, Jr., and Ernest (Patricia) Keenon; and five sisters, Elizabeth (Leroy) Mills, Warlena Keenon, Naomi Smith, Yvonne Keenon, and Ernestine Keenon. Graveside services will be held 12:30 pm Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 17, 2020