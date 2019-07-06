Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake Bowen Baptist Church
Inman, SC
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Lake Bowen Baptist Church
Inman, SC
Helen Rachel (Page) McKelvey


1936 - 2019
Helen Rachel (Page) McKelvey Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Helen Rachel Page McKelvey 82, of 8713 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Mary Black Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg. Helen was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Olin and Thelma (Wingo) Page. She was the wife of Robert McKelvey and worked as a cosmetologist.
Helen was a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church where she was Children's Church Director for 45 years and was a member of the Senior Citizen Group and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.
In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by two daughters, Debbie Pruitt, of Inman, SC; Becky Melton and husband Roger, of Campobello, SC; a sister, Josephine Trout, of Mt Pleasant, SC; a brother, Harold D Page, of Boiling Springs, SC, three grandchildren, Jeff Melton (Erica), Andrea Green (Rocky), David Pruitt (Erin), six great, grandchildren, Rylan Green, Nick Green, Will Green, Henry Pruitt, Elliott Pruitt and Anna Drayton.
The family is at the home of her daughter at 800 Farmer Road, Campobello and will receive friends Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at Lake Bowen Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM at Lake Bowen Baptist Church with Rev Brad Atkins, Rev Mark Williams and Mr. Gary Luther officiating.
Burial will be in Lake Bowen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 6, 2019
