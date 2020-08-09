SPARTANBURG, SC- Helen Scott Reel, 96, of Spartanburg SC, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Woodridge Assisted Living. Born August 4, 1924 in Converse area of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Benjamin and Irene Baber Scott and the widow of James Wilton Reel.
Helen was retired from Southern Bell. She was a current member of Ben Avon United Methodist Church and a former member of Gramling United Methodist Church. She was a former choir member and was active in church affairs. Helen was devoted to her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth Reel Earle (Baxter) of Spartanburg, SC, and her son, Jim Reel (Donna) of Greenville, SC; five grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Joe, Everett, and Glenn.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. David E. Nichols. Visitation will follow at the graveside. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Avon UM, 2360 Avondale Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to a charity of one's choice
