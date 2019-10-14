Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Helen S. Hagerman


1928 - 2019
Helen S. Hagerman Obituary
Inman, SC- Mrs. Helen S. Hagerman, age 91 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Summit Hills.
Mrs. Hagerman was born on January 31, 1928 in Coalwood, West Virginia to the late Elbert and Harriet Virginia Lambert Simcox Dickerson. She was a seamstress for most of her life and was a member of the Church of God of Gray Court. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Hagerman in 2002; and her son, Kenneth Hagerman in 2017.
Survivors include: five sons, Larry Hagerman (Debra), Danny Hagerman (Donna), Stephen Hagerman, Dwight Hagerman (Linda), and Daniel Hagerman; daughter-in-law, Sue Hagerman; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two nieces, Zettie Hagerman and Pauline King; nephew, Odell Marsh; cousin, Ann Morgan;
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Varnell Chappell, Rev. Michael Nixon, and Rev. Bobby Tager to officiate. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019
