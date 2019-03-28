Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Helen Shands


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Shands Obituary
LYMAN- Mary Helen Phillips Shands, 89, of Lyman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, March 24, 2019. She was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Bruce Shands, late of Pauline, SC. Born in Inman, SC February 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Jessie Moore Phillips. She was a committed follower of Christ and a faithful member of First Baptist Church, North Spartanburg.
Mrs. Shands was a registered nurse, having spent most of her career in Raleigh, NC before retiring to Spartanburg, SC. She cared for her family in every trial, especially her dearly loved nieces and nephews, whom she claimed as her own adopted children. They, in turn, deeply loved and revered her.
She is survived by a brother, Frankie D. (Mildred) Phillips of Lyman and a sister-in-law, Ethel Shands Smith of Pauline; nephews Al (Rose) Phillips, Rick (Cathy) Phillips, Paul (Carla) Edwards, Tim (Julia) Phillips; Nieces Patti (Rod) Dempsey, Sandy Phillips, and a host of great nephews and nieces.
She is predeceased by siblings Jack Phillips, G. B. Phillips and Rachel Phillips Edwards.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Seawright Funeral Home, 26 East Main Street, Inman SC 29349 with a memorial service to follow in the chapel at 11:00 AM with Dr. Mike Hamlet, Rev. Al Phillips and Rev. Paul Edwards officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Global Missions Offering of First Baptist Church, North Spartanburg 8740 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg SC 29316. The family is at respective homes. Condolences may be posted online at http://www.seawright-funeralhome.com/obituaries.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
