Moore - Helen, 95, wife of the late, Edward William Smith, died Friday, February 21, 2020.
Helen was born on December 15, 1924 to Henry Hampton and Martha Jones Wade. She was a graduate of Greer High School and Robinson Business College. Helen was office manager for both Neely & Gibson Coal Company and the SC Peach Growers Assoc. She was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Jean Pruett (Jim) of Spartanburg, Elaine Catto (Mike) of Moore; four grandchildren, Jeremy Pruett, Jason Catto, Justin Catto, Jaime Steading; and seven great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Smith; brothers, Loler, Charles, Lewis, Thad, Robert, and Ross Wade.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Roebuck Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00PM, officiated by Reverend Dr. Tim Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Remains Ranch; 1771 John Dodd Rd., Wellford, SC 29385 or Roebuck Baptist Church; PO Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2020