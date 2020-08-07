SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Helen Susie Stroble Cross Bryant, 97, peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2020. Mrs. Bryant was the daughter of the late Dollie Green Cross and Whip Stroble. She was the stepdaughter of the late Mr. West Cross. Helen was the wife of the late Reverend David D. Bryant.

Mrs. Helen was employed with Z. L. Madden School and the families of Mrs. Jordan and Mr. and Mrs. Munn.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her niece, Mrs. Phyliss Simpson of New York; her great niece, Ann Martin of Spartanburg, SC; her adopted daughters, Mrs. Peggy Mallory, Reverend Stephanie Peak and Minister Rozanne Bradly all of Spartanburg, SC; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of the Blessed Life of Mrs. Helen Susie Stroble Cross Bryant will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 645 Old Howard Gap Road, Spartanburg, SC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store