Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Gramling United Methodist Church
Gramling, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Burrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Viola Blackwell Burrell


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Viola Blackwell Burrell Obituary
INMAN, SC- Helen Viola Blackwell Burrell, 90, of 39 South Howard Street, Inman, SC, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Helen was born in the North Pacolet Community of South Carolina on September 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Marion and Maisie (Hutchins) Blackwell. She retired from Beaumont Mills and was a member of Gramling United Methodist Church.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Wanda Ballenger, of Inman; a son, Darrell Burrell (Norma), of Boiling Springs; two sisters, Doris Wilson (Larry), of Campobello; Mildred Skinner, of Inman, 8 grandchildren, 15 great, grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Jan Blackwell. She was predeceased by 2 daughters, Dianne Greene and Liz Billings, 1 brother, Glenn Blackwell and 1 granddaughter.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 17th at Gramling United Methodist Church in Gramling, SC with Rev Rick Brown officiating.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now