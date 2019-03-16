|
INMAN, SC- Helen Viola Blackwell Burrell, 90, of 39 South Howard Street, Inman, SC, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Helen was born in the North Pacolet Community of South Carolina on September 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Marion and Maisie (Hutchins) Blackwell. She retired from Beaumont Mills and was a member of Gramling United Methodist Church.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Wanda Ballenger, of Inman; a son, Darrell Burrell (Norma), of Boiling Springs; two sisters, Doris Wilson (Larry), of Campobello; Mildred Skinner, of Inman, 8 grandchildren, 15 great, grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Jan Blackwell. She was predeceased by 2 daughters, Dianne Greene and Liz Billings, 1 brother, Glenn Blackwell and 1 granddaughter.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 17th at Gramling United Methodist Church in Gramling, SC with Rev Rick Brown officiating.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019