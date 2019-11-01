|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Helena Upshaw Petree, 93, wife of the late Pete Petree, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur M. Upshaw, Sr. and Mazie R. Upshaw of High Point, NC and Largo, Florida. Helena graduated from High Point College in High Point, NC, where she was a Religion major. She was active in her community, a retired Real Estate broker, and a former choir member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Helena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Joye (Chuck) of Anderson, SC, and Jan Spencer (Rusty) of Dunn, NC; a granddaughter, Tara Joye Twitty (Matt) of Waxhaw, NC; a grandson, Mac Joye (Jeanie) of Atlanta, GA; and four great grandchildren, Riley Twitty, Charlie Joye, IV, Indianna Joye, Raleigh Joye; and two nieces and two nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helena was predeceased by her three siblings, Mazie U. Hammock, Arthur M Upshaw, Jr, and Charles C. Upshaw.
The family would especially like to thank Helena's caregiver and best friend of the last three years, Nancy Johnson. They would also like to express their appreciation to Detra Foster, Toni Ridgeway, Ruth Clyburn, and Debra Copeland. They would also like to express their sincere thanks to her long time physician, Dr. George Bass, and her hospice nurse, Cindy Hodge, and the staff at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 3rd, 1:45-2:15PM at Trinity United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will follow at 2:30PM, officiated by Reverend Neal Woods.
A reception of friends will immediately follow at Summit Hills in the private dining room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Music Fund at Trinity UMC, 626 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019