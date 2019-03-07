|
|
Hellen Williams "Lucy" Wood, age 81, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Heartland of Union.
She was born in Whitmire, SC and was the daughter of the late Ted and Robbie Byars Williams. She was retired employee from Asten Press Fabrics and a former employee of the J.P. Stevens Whitmire Plant. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitmire.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her son, David Wood of Denver, CO; her daughter, Cheryl Smith of Union; her eight grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she his predeceased by her brother, John Robert Williams of Laurens.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019