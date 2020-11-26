INMAN- Hellon Hyder, 95, of 6 Canaday Street, Inman, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.

Hellon was born in Inman, S.C. on February 6, 1925, a daughter of the late Myrtle Laughter Sims and her step father, Broadus Sims and was the widow of Toy Andrew Hyder. Hellon was raised by her grandparents, J.E. and Sarah Laughter.

She was a member of Inman First Baptist Church, worked as the secretary for the family peach packing shed and was a retired beautician. She was a proud Army wife supporting her husband as served in The US Army.

She is survived by a son, Wayne Hyder and his wife Linda of Campobello, a daughter, Jane Clary of Inman, a sister, Betty Garner of Inman, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a sister, Nell Cantrell and a son in law, Al Clary.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 28th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman with Dr. Henry Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toy Hyder Memorial Scholarship, c/o Spartanburg County Foundation 424 E Kennedy St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356 or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.

