SPARTANBURG, SC – Henrietta Deaton Brown, 83, of Spartanburg, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Edward E. Brown and was the daughter of the late Clyde Vernon Deaton and Ida Mae Crocker Deaton.
Mrs. Brown was a seamstress for Spartan Sportswear and was a substitute teacher for Daniel Morgan Vocation Center for over twenty years. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and attended Glendale Baptist Church where she was a member of the Phebian Sunday School Class. She loved cooking and sewing.
In addition to her husband she is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Hammett and her husband Glenn, and one son, Stanley Brown and his wife Tangela; two sisters, Reba Rothrock and Mary Gilmer and a brother, Roy Deaton; and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Celeste Cathcart and Rev. Richard Sadler will officiate. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019