Henry Arthur Rice, 73, entered into eternal rest on December 31, 2019. Mr. Rice was the son of Clote Rogers Rice and the late Joseph Rice. He was the husband of the late Ruthie Mae Tucker Rice. Henry was united in holy matrimony to Ruthie in 1966.
Mr. Rice graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1965.
Henry was formerly employed with Kohler Company.
He was known for his love of fishing, basketball and watching western and classic movies and his favorite national football team the Washington Red Skins.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his daughters, Angela Rice, Stephanie Fernandors (Micheal) and Crystal Rice; his brothers, Ronnie Rice and Wayne A. Rice (Pamela); his sisters, Joanne Smith (Willie), Lou Sartor ( Rev. Nathaniel), Janie Lindsey ( Rev. Arthur), Linda Williams (Tommy) and Ruth Free (Terry, Sr.); his grandchildren, Lauren Rice, Carrington Fernandors of Oklahoma, Dasa Rice, Jalen Bennett and Joslyn Rice; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Henry Arthur Rice will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2800 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC. Rev. Dr. Patrick Suber will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home, 110 Poteat St., Moore, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020