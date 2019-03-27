|
MOORE, SC- Henry Durant Brady, 66, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was the son of Grace Ray Brady and the late Rev. JD Brady and the husband of Connie Macom Brady. He was a member of Reidville Road United Methodist Church.
Survivors also include two sons, Matthew D. Brady and wife, Elizabeth and James N. Brady; a daughter, Amanda B. Pruit and husband, Matthew; two grandchildren, Abigail Grace Smith and Harrison Brady Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Wiley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, 29303.
The family is at the home of his mother, 202 Ray Hill Road Moore 29369.
Condolences can be made at striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019